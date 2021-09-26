Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of COHU opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

