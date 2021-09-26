Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $30,463,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.44 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

