Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,708 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

