Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $286.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $217.02 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

