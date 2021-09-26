Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 212,307 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.89% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $21,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,021,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.