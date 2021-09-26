Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 24,298 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 772,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $50,746,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $39,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

O opened at $66.46 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

