Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,972 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FENY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $14.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.