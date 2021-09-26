Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Up 0.2%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.08.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

