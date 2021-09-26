Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimates for the third quarter and current year have undergone downward revisions lately. The company is witnessing rising cost and expenses owing to escalating raw material costs. This is likely to dent its profitability. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind for the company. Oversupply in the steel industry has been a perennial problem. Global steel-making capacity exceeds demand for steel products in some regions globally. Hence, steel manufacturers in these countries are bound to export steel at lower prices. This might mar the company’s results. Decrease in iron ore prices owing to China’s efforts to curb steel production might adversely impact the company’s results. National Steel is bearing the brunt of high debt levels.”

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $18,612,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $7,308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

