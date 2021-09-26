Comparing Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) & NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -327.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Américas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Américas and NextEra Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.79 $825.20 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.54 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -96.67

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.75% 8.86% 3.44% NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enel Américas and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 9 0 2.62

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $80.23, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Enel Américas on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

