Comparing NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares NovoCure and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -0.84% -1.18% -0.50% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NovoCure and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $186.14, suggesting a potential upside of 46.22%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Vasamed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Vasamed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 26.69 $19.81 million $0.18 707.22 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovoCure beats Vasamed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Vasamed Company Profile

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.