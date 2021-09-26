Comparing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 27.10% 13.43% 1.24% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.34 $18.33 million $2.34 22.04 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.32 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Carter Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

