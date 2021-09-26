Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Up 4.4%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 1,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 178,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

