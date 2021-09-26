Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at B. Riley

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

CDOR opened at $6.90 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.