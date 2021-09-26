Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,992 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

