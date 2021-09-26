Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,320 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 994.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 921.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,892,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,135 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

EDU stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

