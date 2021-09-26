Constitution Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 72,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in American Tower by 9.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,868,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 65.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

AMT opened at $282.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.21 and a 200 day moving average of $265.04. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

