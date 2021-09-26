Contrasting MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Doximity alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Doximity and MIND C.T.I., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $66.86, suggesting a potential downside of 22.34%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. 23.14% 27.42% 18.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and MIND C.T.I.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 77.26 $50.21 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.73 $5.38 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Summary

Doximity beats MIND C.T.I. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.