Contrasting Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Onion Global and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21

ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 168.98%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 1.08 $32.13 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.49 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.03

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Onion Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

