Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.09.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,156,420.56. Insiders sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.01. 564,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,808. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a market cap of C$631.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.59.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

