Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

