Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $423.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $423.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.14.

COST stock opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.55. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

