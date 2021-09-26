Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $490.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.14.

COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

