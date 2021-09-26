Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

