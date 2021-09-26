Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aquestive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.33 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.