Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CareDx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $64.36 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,295. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

