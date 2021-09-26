Critical Review: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fiverr International and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $178.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.96% 42.69% 11.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 38.39 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,194.00 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.93 $547.50 million $5.66 29.86

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

