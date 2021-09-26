Critical Review: Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) & Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy and Paladin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 2 8 1 0 1.91 Paladin Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gibson Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.60% 14.16% 3.03% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and Paladin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $3.69 billion 0.73 $90.56 million N/A N/A Paladin Energy $21.49 million 55.11 -$79.87 million N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Paladin Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc. is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The Australia segment includes the its sales and marketing, treasury, corporate, and administration, and also includes revenue from stock purchased to fulfil a sales order. Its holds interest in Langer Heinrich, Kayelekera, Michelin, Mount Isa, and Manyingee projects. The company was founded by John Borshoff on September 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

