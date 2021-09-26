Critical Review: Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) versus Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sio Gene Therapies N/A -45.33% -41.13% Athersys N/A -258.36% -136.87%

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Athersys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$32.42 million ($0.84) -2.83 Athersys $1.44 million 221.54 -$78.76 million ($0.42) -3.36

Sio Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sio Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sio Gene Therapies and Athersys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sio Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Athersys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 204.62%. Athersys has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.61%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than Sio Gene Therapies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

