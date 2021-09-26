Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Shares of CCI opened at $182.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

