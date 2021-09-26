CSX’s (CSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.
CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.
NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,040,645. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
