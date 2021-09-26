CSX’s (CSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,040,645. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

