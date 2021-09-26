CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 15% Lower This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 15% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $24.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00163140 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.98 or 0.00531216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041855 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,709,707 coins and its circulating supply is 146,709,707 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

