CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after buying an additional 1,107,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.71 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

