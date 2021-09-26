CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

