CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1.66 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00054189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00349825 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,314.97 or 0.99949769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00089788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

