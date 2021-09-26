Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

