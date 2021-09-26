Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.31. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 3,788 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

