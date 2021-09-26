Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $324.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

