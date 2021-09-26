Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $180.00 at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.42. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

