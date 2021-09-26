Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.4-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

