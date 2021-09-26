David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,292,682.96.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.