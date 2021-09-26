David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,292,682.96.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

