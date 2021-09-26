DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 46.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares in the company, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock worth $1,196,130 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

