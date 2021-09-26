Deutsche Bank AG Buys 71,419 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of Regions Financial worth $71,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.65 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

