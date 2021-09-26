Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of FMC worth $62,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in FMC by 86.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

