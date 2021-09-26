Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $70,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.