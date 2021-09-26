Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 90,329 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of M&T Bank worth $67,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

MTB stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

