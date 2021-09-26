Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $245.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.22.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $157.27 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.