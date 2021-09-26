Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $245.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.22.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $157.27 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
