DEXTools (DEXT) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $48.24 million and approximately $909,922.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00129683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043575 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

