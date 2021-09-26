DFI.Money Price Reaches $3,954.25 on Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $3,954.25 or 0.09078021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $152.62 million and $38.54 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00130029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043854 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

