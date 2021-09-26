Dfyn Network Market Capitalization Reaches $12.02 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.92 or 0.99695366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.29 or 0.06887768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.00755557 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 25,915,681 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars.

